Carroll County adds 9 COVID-19 cases, in line with last week’s pace

With nine new COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday, Carroll County is setting an early pace for this week that’s in line with the rate seen last week.
All nine of the new positive tests reported by the Carroll County Health Department were detected among members of the community living outside of congregate living facilities, such as nursing homes and group homes.
A health department spokesperson said one duplicate data point was discovered, so the county’s case total saw a net increase of eight cases Tuesday. A total of 1,467 community members have contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Carroll to date.
So far this week, from Sunday through Tuesday, the health department has announced 19 cases among community members. At this point last week, 20 community cases had been confirmed, and that week ended up seeing a total of 60 cases.
The health department revised its total for the week of Oct. 4 up by one, to 70.
The county’s two-week rolling average for new cases was slightly above 9 per day as of Oct. 9, according to the most current data provided by the health department. Carroll County Public Schools officials say they’ll be monitoring that metric, which will influence any potential future reassessment of in-person learning. Under a hybrid learning format, elementary schools and middle schools reopened Monday for the first time since being shut down in mid-March by the coronavirus pandemic.
Carroll’s positivity rate, reported as a seven-day rolling average, dipped slightly, to 1.65% as of Monday, its lowest point in 20 days. The statewide rate that Maryland reports rose slightly to 3.2%.
The health department reported that one probable case of COVID-19 was confirmed, lowering the total of probable cases to 93. These “probable” cases stem from Carroll countians who tested positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
To date, 1,339 Carroll countians have been released from isolation, an increase of 10 since Friday. The number of community members who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic stayed flat at 129.
McDaniel College has seen 17 members of its campus community test positive for COVID-19 out of a total of 2,383 tests conducted since Aug. 14.
A total of 149 Carroll County residents have died of COVID-19. Of those, 130 were residents of congregate living facilities, which saw steep spikes in cases earlier in the pandemic but have seen few in recent weeks.
Of the 1,467 community members to test positive in Carroll, 28 are younger than 10 years old; 188 are in the 10-19 range; 312 are 20-29 years old; 181 are 30-39; 217 are 40-49; 285 are 50-59; 159 are 60-69; 58 are 70-79; 37 are 80-89; and two are in their 90s. Women have accounted for 759 of the positive tests, and men 708.
According to health department data, Carroll has now seen 2,153 total cases. Westminster has seen the most with 731 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 552, Mount Airy with 266, Manchester with 146, Finksburg with 104, Hampstead with 102, Taneytown with 80, New Windsor with 45, Marriottsville with 36, Woodbine with 31, Keymar with 30, and Union Bridge with 20. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.