With 9 new COVID-19 cases, Carroll County above last week’s trend

According to health department data, Carroll has now seen 2,124 total cases. Westminster has seen the most with 716 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 550, Mount Airy with 262, Manchester with 142, Hampstead with 102, Finksburg with 101, Taneytown with 80, New Windsor with 45, Marriottsville with 36, Woodbine with 31, Keymar with 30, and Union Bridge with 19. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.