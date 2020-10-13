With 44 COVID-19 cases added over holiday weekend, Carroll County weekly totals keep rising

Since Friday, the Carroll County Health Department has confirmed 44 new COVID-19 cases countywide, as an uptick in positive tests seen the past two weeks continues.
According to the health department, which was closed Monday for Columbus Day, 43 of those cases were among members of the community not living in congregate living facilities. Of those, 23 were traced to last week and 20 are included in this week’s tally, from Sunday through Tuesday.
That raised last week’s COVID-19 case total to 68, the highest weekly total since the week of Sept. 6, which had 74 positive test results.
The week of Sept. 20 saw 45 cases among community members, the lowest weekly level since there were 37 cases the week of Aug. 23, but the following week’s total climbed by 40% to 63, then climbed another 8% last week.
This week is on an early track to a level similar to last week’s. At this point last week, 21 cases had been reported for the week.
Carroll County’s weekly COVID-19 total has, for the sixth week in a row, exceeded the maximum level that the health department wants to see in order to avoid “higher risk” for virus transmission when school buildings reopen. Carroll County Pubic Schools plans to reopen school buildings under a hybrid instruction model — half of students on Mondays and Tuesday, the other half on Thursdays and Fridays — on Oct. 19.
Based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Carroll County remains in the “high risk” level of COVID-19 being spread within school buildings and would need to stay below a weekly rate of 42 total cases in order to lower that risk level to “moderate,” according to the health department.
The 42-case maximum recommended by the health department includes cases that originate from congregate living facilities, but there have been few in recent weeks. Congregate living facilities, which include nursing homes, group homes and correctional facilities, accounted for most cases in the first weeks after the pandemic struck in March and still account for most of Carroll’s deaths from the virus — 130 of 147.
One of the cases announced Tuesday was from a congregate living facility, though the health department declined to name the facility because it has fewer than 10 residents. That’s the first new case among congregate living facilities to be announced since one was reported Sept. 28.
The health department also said Tuesday that Copper Ridge in Sykesville has seen a fifth staffer test positive, though they are not a Carroll resident and thus don’t count in the county’s totals.
Carroll’s positivity rate, reported as a seven-day rolling average, rose slightly over the weekend, landing at 1.96% as of Monday. The statewide rate that Maryland reports was 2.87%.
The health department reported five more probable cases of COVID-19, but a spokesperson said three probable cases were confirmed to be positive, so the current total of probable cases is 79. These “probable” cases stem from Carroll countians who tested positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
To date, 1,284 Carroll countians have been released from isolation, an increase of 57 since Friday. The number of community members who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic remained at 127.
McDaniel College has seen a 16th case among members of the campus community. A total of 2,175 tests have been conducted since Aug. 14.
Of the 1,407 community members to test positive in Carroll, 27 are younger than 10 years old; 183 are in the 10-19 range; 305 are 20-29 years old; 172 are 30-39; 204 are 40-49; 275 are 50-59; 151 are 60-69; 53 are 70-79; 35 are 80-89; and two are in their 90s. Women have accounted for 725 of the positive tests, and men 682.
A health department staffer noted that about a third of the 43 community cases announced Tuesday were among people 60 or older.
According to health department data, Carroll has now seen 2,047 total cases. Westminster has seen the most with 701 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 542, Mount Airy with 260, Manchester with 142, Hampstead with 101, Finksburg with 100, Taneytown with 78, New Windsor with 44, Marriottsville with 35, Keymar and Woodbine with 30 each, and Union Bridge with 19. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.