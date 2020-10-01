As 15 new COVID-19 cases are added, Carroll County heads for first weekly increase in a month

That target is a maximum of 84 cases over a 14-day period, for a daily rate of six cases, in order for there to be a “moderate” risk of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, being transmitted in schools. That rate, calculated based on recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, would amount to 42 weekly cases and would include cases originating from congregate living facilities, though only five such cases were announced in September.