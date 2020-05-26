Over long weekend, Carroll County sees 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 51 more cases, health department says

Over the long Memorial Day weekend, Carroll County saw four more deaths from COVID-19 and 51 new cases of the disease, according to the county health department.
Two residents became the first at Longview Nursing Home in Manchester to die of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, since Friday, according to the Carroll County Health Department. A resident of Birch Manor Healthcare Center in Sykesville also died, as did a member of the wide community outside of long-term care facilities.
Longview has also seen seven new cases among residents, for a total of 28, along with five new cases among staffers, bringing that total to eight — all Carroll residents. At Birch Manor, two new resident cases were confirmed, for a total of 30; there have also been a total of six resident deaths and three staffer cases, all Carroll residents.
Of the 51 cases confirmed since Friday, 30 were from what the county describes as congregate living facilities.
Lorien Mount Airy saw nine more residents and eight more staffers, two from Carroll, test positive. A total of 14 residents and 15 staffers (six Carroll residents) have been confirmed with the coronavirus there.
Two staffers of Fairhaven in Sykesville, one of whom lives in Carroll, tested positive, bringing its case total among staffers to 23 (five Carroll residents). Forty residents there have tested positive and 12 have died.
Springfield Hospital Center and Copper Ridge, both in Sykesville, both saw a staffer who lives in Carroll test positive. Springfield has had a total of four cases among residents and 14 cases among staffers (five Carroll residents), and Copper Ridge has had three cases in addition to the one staffer case.
And at Silver Oak Academy in Keymar, two more residents tested positive, for a new total of 28. Eighteen staffers, two of whom live in Carroll, have tested positive there as well.
Facilities that house multiple residents are particularly vulnerable to localized outbreaks — especially those that house the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.
But the virus threatens people of any age. Of the 371 people confirmed by the county to have the virus in the community, as of Friday, eight are younger than 10 years old; 18 are in the 10-19 range; 53 are 20-29 years old; 64 are 30-39; 53 are 40-49; 109 are 50-59; 44 are 60-69; 13 are 70-79; and nine are 80-89.
Of those 371 people, 182 are women and 189 are men.
Carroll County considers 206 people to be recovered from the disease, up by one since Friday.
The health department has now announced 64 hospitalizations for COVID-19, up by three since Friday.
According to Health Department data, Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 306 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 157, Mount Airy with 156, Manchester with 52, Keymar with 28, Hampstead with 29, Taneytown with 28, Finksburg with 21, and New Windsor with 15. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Latest Coronavirus
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.