Five die of COVID-19 in Carroll County, health department says Friday

Five more Carroll County residents have died after contracting COVID-19, the county health department announced Friday.
One of the residents who died was not living in a long-term care facility — the eighth such death in Carroll — whereas the other four were in such facilities.
Birch Manor Healthcare Center in Sykesville accounted for two of the new deaths, as well as 17 new confirmed cases among residents, bringing the total to 53. That spike is due to “mass testing” there, a health department spokesperson said. A total of eight Birch Manor residents have died, and four staffers, all Carroll residents, have tested positive.
Brinton Woods Health and Rehab Center at Winfield and Westminster Healthcare Center each saw another resident death. Westminster Healthcare Center has now had a total of 13 resident deaths, 65 resident cases and 12 staffer cases (four Carroll residents). Brinton Woods has now had a total of two resident deaths, eight resident cases and two staffer cases (neither from Carroll).
Longview Nursing Home in Manchester has seen two more resident cases, for a total of 32, and two more staffer cases, for a total of 11 (all Carroll residents). Two residents have died.
The health department reclassified a resident case at Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster as a case of a staffer, who lives in Carroll. Another staffer who lives in the county tested positive as well. The facility has seen a total of 44 resident cases, 15 staffer cases (14 Carroll residents) and 12 resident deaths.
And one more staffer, a Carroll resident, tested positive at Springfield Hospital Center in Sykesville. Springfield has had a total of four resident cases and 15 staffer cases (six Carroll residents).
There have been 487 cases in long-term care facilities in the county, as well as 85 of Carroll’s 93 deaths. Facilities that house multiple residents are particularly vulnerable to localized outbreaks — especially those that house the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.
But the virus threatens people of any age. The county announced 10 new community cases — those who have tested positive who do not live or work in a long-term care facility. As of Friday, eight are younger than 10 years old; 19 are in the 10-19 range; 58 are 20-29 years old; 63 are 30-39; 57 are 40-49; 113 are 50-59; 50 are 60-69; 14 are 70-79; and 10 are 80-89.
Of the 392 community cases, 197 are women and 195 are men. The health department considers 243 people to be recovered from the disease, up by one since Thursday.
According to health department data, Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 311 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 207, Mount Airy with 158, Manchester with 59, Hampstead and Taneytown with 29 each, Keymar with 28, Finksburg with 23, and New Windsor with 17. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.