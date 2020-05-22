Two more deaths from COVID-19 confirmed in Carroll County long-term care facility

Of the 350 people confirmed by the county to have the virus in the community, as of Friday, eight are younger than 10 years old; 17 are in the 10-19 range; 55 are 20-29 years old; 58 are 30-39; 50 are 40-49; 100 are 50-59; 43 are 60-69; 11 are 70-79; and eight are 80-89.