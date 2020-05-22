Two more deaths from COVID-19 confirmed in Carroll County long-term care facility

Two more residents of a long-term care facility in Carroll County have died of COVID-19, and the county health department confirmed 18 more cases countywide.
According to Carroll County Health Department data, five of those new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, were tied to long-term care facilities.
The two Carroll countians who died were residents of Birch Manor Healthcare Center in Sykesville, where another resident has tested positive since Thursday. At that facility, there have now been five total resident deaths, 28 resident resident cases and three staff cases — all three Carroll residents.
A single resident case was confirmed in three separate facilities: Brinton Woods Health and Rehab Center at Winfield, Flying Colors Group Home and Springfield Hospital Center.
Brinton Woods has now had four total resident cases, with one death and two staffer cases, neither of them Carroll residents. Flying Colors has had just the one resident and one staffer, not a Carroll resident, test positive.
At Springfield, four residents and 13 staffers, four of them Carroll residents, have now tested positive. One staff member who had been classified as living outside Carroll was confirmed Friday to be a Carroll resident, according to the health department.
Similarly, at Fairhaven in Sykesville, one staffer was confirmed as a Carroll resident after having been classified as living outside Carroll, according to the health department. That facility has seen 40 resident cases, 12 resident deaths and 21 staff cases (four Carroll residents).
The health department also said Friday that a resident case at Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster that came back negative had been incorrectly classified as a positive case. That lowers the facility’s total to 43 resident cases, 11 resident deaths and 14 staffer cases (12 Carroll residents).
The health department now considers Golden Crest in Westminster and Sun Valley at The Homestead in Sykesville to no longer have active outbreaks, meaning they have not a new case confirmed for 14 straight days.
Carroll County considers 205 people to be recovered from the disease, up by 13 since Thursday.
The health department has now announced 61 hospitalizations for COVID-19, up by two since Thursday.
Of the 350 people confirmed by the county to have the virus in the community, as of Friday, eight are younger than 10 years old; 17 are in the 10-19 range; 55 are 20-29 years old; 58 are 30-39; 50 are 40-49; 100 are 50-59; 43 are 60-69; 11 are 70-79; and eight are 80-89.
Of those 350 people, 174 are women and 176 are men.
According to Health Department data, Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 299 across two ZIP codes, followed by Mount Airy with 143, Sykesville/Eldersburg with 147, Manchester with 43, Keymar with 26, Hampstead with 26, Taneytown with 25, Finksburg with 17, and New Windsor with 13. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.