20 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by Carroll County Health Department

Twenty new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Carroll County since Wednesday, the county health department announced Thursday, though there were no new deaths.
Six of those new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, were found in long-term case facilities, and the other 14 were confirmed in the wider Carroll community, according to Carroll County Health Department data.
At Longview Nursing Home in Manchester, a total of 21 residents have been confirmed with the disease, an increase of three since Wednesday. Three staffers, all Carroll residents, have also tested positive.
Two more residents of Birch Manor Healthcare Center in Sykesville have tested positive, bringing that facility’s confirmed case total to 27 residents, three of whom have died. Three staff members, all Carroll residents, have also tested positive.
One more resident case has been confirmed at Brinton Woods Health and Rehab Center in Winfield, where a total of three residents and two staffers, neither of them Carroll residents, have tested positive. One resident has died.
A resident of Lorien Mount Airy who tested negative for the disease was incorrectly counted as positive, the county health department said Thursday. That lowers the facility’s total to five positive cases among residents, with seven cases among staffers — four of them Carroll residents.
One more resident of Springfield Hospital Center in Sykesville was confirmed with the disease, raising the resident case total to three. One staffer who does not live in Carroll also tested positive, bringing the total number of staffer cases to 13 — three of which are Carroll residents.
The health department has now announced 59 hospitalizations for COVID-19, up by six since Wednesday.
Of the 337 people confirmed by the county to have the virus in the community, as of Thursday, seven are younger than 10 years old; 16 are in the 10-19 range; 52 are 20-29 years old; 53 are 30-39; 50 are 40-49; 99 are 50-59; 42 are 60-69; 10 are 70-79; and eight are 80-89.
Of those 337 people, 164 are women, 172 are men and the health department has not confirmed the gender of one other resident.
Carroll County considers 192 people to be recovered from the disease, up by one since Wednesday.
According to Health Department data, Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 292 across two ZIP codes, followed by Mount Airy with 143, Sykesville/Eldersburg with 142, Manchester with 43, Keymar with 26, Hampstead with 25, Taneytown with 23, Finksburg with 16, and New Windsor with 12. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.