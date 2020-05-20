Carroll County Health Department confirms 13 new COVID-19 cases

No deaths tied to COVID-19 were announced Wednesday in Carroll County, though the health department confirmed 13 new cases of the disease, raising the total countywide to 719.
Six of those new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, were confirmed in long-term care facilities, according to the county health department.
Springfield Hospital Center in Sykesville has seen one new resident case, as well as four new staff cases since Tuesday, though only one was a Carroll resident.
Two more residents of Fairhaven in Sykesville tested positive for the disease, as did one more resident at Longview Nursing Home in Manchester.
A total of 40 residents and 21 staffers (three from Carroll) have tested positive at Fairhaven, and 12 residents have died. At Longview, a total of 18 residents and three staffers (all from Carroll) have tested positive.
A staff member of Lorien Mount Airy who contracted the disease but had been classified as a non-Carroll resident does in fact live in the county, the health department said Wednesday. Lorien has now seen a total of six positive cases among residents and seven cases among staffers, four of whom are Carroll residents.
At Silver Oak Academy in Keymar, a residential program that offers classes and other programming for at-risk and disadvantaged boys and young men, three more staffers have tested positive since Tuesday — none of them Carroll residents. A total of 26 residents and 18 staffers, two of whom are Carroll residents, have now tested positive there.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that coronavirus tests will be given to all inmates and employees at state-run correctional facilities and juvenile justice centers statewide.
Although Silver Oak houses some children in the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services system, the facility is privately run.
“We have already done universal testing at Silver Oak Academy,” Silver Oak spokesperson Lynea Hansen said in an email. “We don’t yet know if the Governor’s action will mean additional testing on our campus or not but we will continue to work with local and state health authorities when subsequent testing is recommended.”
Maryland’s action will extend to Central Maryland Correctional Facility in Sykesville, where one inmate has died and one staff member, a Carroll resident, has tested positive.
The county health department also confirmed seven cases among the wider community outside of what it defines as congregate living facilities, such as long-term care facilities or sites like Silver Oak or the correctional facility.
The health department has now announced 53 hospitalizations for COVID-19, up by one since Tuesday.
Of the 323 people confirmed by the county to have the virus in the community, as of Tuesday, seven are younger than 10 years old; 16 are in the 10-19 range; 48 are 20-29 years old; 52 are 30-39; 46 are 40-49; 97 are 50-59; 40 are 60-69; nine are 70-79; and eight are 80-89.
Of those 323 people, 155 are women, 166 are men and the health department has not confirmed the gender of two other residents.
Carroll County considers 191 people to be recovered from the disease, up by 13 since Tuesday.
According to Health Department data, Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 285 across two ZIP codes, followed by Mount Airy with 143, Sykesville/Eldersburg with 137, Manchester with 39, Keymar with 26, Hampstead with 24, Taneytown with 23, Finksburg with 14, and New Windsor with 11. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.