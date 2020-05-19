Two more have died of COVID-19 in Carroll County, health department announces

The Carroll County Health Department announced on Tuesday two new deaths associated with COVID-19, as well as about a dozen new cases of the disease since Monday.
A resident of Brinton Woods Health and Rehab Center at Winfield has died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the county announced. That facility has had two residents and two staffers, neither of them Carroll residents, test positive for the disease.
The county also confirmed that an inmate who had been incarcerated at Central Maryland Correctional Facility in Sykesville died at Carroll Hospital after contracting COVID-19.
Jason McIntire died at Carroll Hospital at 43 years old on Monday, less than a week after being admitted to the hospital, according to his mother, Brenda Bowen. After Jason became unresponsive and a doctor said his case was “as bad as it gets,” the family decided Monday to take Jason off life support, Bowen said.
A correctional facility staffer, a Carroll resident, has also been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the county.
Birch Manor Healthcare Center in Sykesville has seen 25 resident cases, up by one since Monday, with three resident deaths and three staff cases (all Carroll residents).
Longview Nursing Home in Manchester added two resident cases and three staff cases, all three Carroll residents, since Monday.
Copper Ridge, an assisted living facility in Sykesville, has seen three staff cases, up by one since Monday, with no deaths and no staff cases.
Golden Crest Assisted Living on St. Paul Road in Hampstead was removed from the county’s list of active cases, meaning 14 days have passed without a new positive case there. One staff member, a Carroll resident, previously tested positive.
The county announced Monday that Silver Oak Academy in Keymar has seen 26 residents and 15 staffers — two of whom are Carroll residents — test positive. Those figures were first reflected in the county’s reported total Tuesday.
In what the county defines as congregate living facilities — including the correctional facility, Silver Oak, a group home and about a dozen long-term health care facilities — there have been 390 cases and 71 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the county.
The county health department has now announced 52 hospitalizations for COVID-19, up by two since Monday.
The health department also announced Tuesday five new cases in the Carroll community outside of congregate living facilities.
Of the 316 people confirmed by the county to have the virus in the community, as of Tuesday, seven are younger than 10 years old; 16 are in the 10-19 range; 48 are 20-29 years old; 50 are 30-39; 46 are 40-49; 97 are 50-59; 36 are 60-69; eight are 70-79; and eight are 80-89.
Of those 316 people, 151 are women, 164 are men and the health department has not confirmed the gender of one other resident.
Carroll County considers 178 people to be recovered from the disease, up by 11 since Monday.
According to Health Department data, Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 283 across two ZIP codes, followed by Mount Airy with 140, Sykesville/Eldersburg with 131, Manchester with 37, Keymar with 26, Hampstead with 24, Taneytown with 23, Finksburg with 13, and New Windsor with 12. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.
Times reporter Mary Grace Keller contributed to this article.