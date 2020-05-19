Two more have died of COVID-19 in Carroll County, health department announces

Of the 316 people confirmed by the county to have the virus in the community, as of Tuesday, seven are younger than 10 years old; 16 are in the 10-19 range; 48 are 20-29 years old; 50 are 30-39; 46 are 40-49; 97 are 50-59; 36 are 60-69; eight are 70-79; and eight are 80-89.