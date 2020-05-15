Carroll County announces COVID-19 death of Lorien Taneytown resident, staff case at correctional facility

One resident of Lorien Taneytown has died of COVID-19 and three residents have been confirmed with the disease, according to Friday figures released by the Carroll County Health Department.
That brings the total number of Carroll County residents to die of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, to 73 — 67 have been tied to long-term care facilities.
Four more confirmed cases were also announced Friday among the wider Carroll community, outside of such facilities. The health department’s updated figures were released just over an hour before Gov. Larry Hogan’s stay-at-home order was set to expire, at 5 p.m.
The health department has now announced 49 hospitalizations for COVID-19, up by eight since Thursday.
According to the county data, a staffer at Central Maryland Correctional Facility in Sykesville — a Carroll resident — has tested positive. Earlier this week the county announced an inmate had tested positive.
Mark Vernarelli, a spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, said in a statement Friday, “Due to medical privacy laws, the Department does not comment or provide updates on the health status of its employees and those within its custody.”
The department has given mandatory protective gear to all employees and masks for all inmates and detainees, Vernarelli said, and staff are working to identify anyone who might have come into contact with anyone who tests positive.
“For positive employees, contact tracing of possible community exposures is undertaken in cooperation with the local health department,” Vernarelli said. “Symptomatic staff in contact with those who have tested positive are removed from the workplace and directed to see their medical provider. Asymptomatic staff are monitored.”
The county also confirmed the first resident at Copper Ridge, an assisted living facility in Sykesville, has tested positive.
The other long-term care facilities considered to have a current outbreak — not counting facilities that have had 14 days pass since the onset of their latest confirmed case — are the following:
- Westminster Healthcare Center has seen 65 resident cases, with 10 deaths and 12 staff cases (four Carroll residents).
- Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster has seen 43 resident cases, with nine deaths and 13 staff cases (12 Carroll residents).
- Fairhaven in Sykesville has seen 38 resident cases, with 12 resident deaths and 21 staff cases. The county now says three of those staffers are Carroll residents.
- Birch Manor Healthcare Center in Sykesville has seen 20 resident cases, with three resident deaths and three staff cases (all Carroll residents).
- Inspirations Memory Care of Westminster has seen four resident cases and three staff cases (no Carroll residents).
- Golden Crest Assisted Living on St. Paul Road in Hampstead has seen one staff case (a Carroll resident).
- Golden Crest Assisted Living in Westminster has seen one staff case (not a Carroll resident).
- Sun Valley at The Homestead has seen one resident test positive, though that resident tested negative two days after the positive result.
- Lorien Mount Airy has seen five resident cases, up from three Thursday, and seven staff cases (three Carroll residents).
- Springfield Hospital Center in Sykesville has seen eight staff cases (two Carroll residents).
- Brinton Woods Health and Rehab Center at Winfield has seen one resident case and two staff cases (no Carroll residents).
Because COVID-19 tends to be more dangerous for the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions, long-term care facilities are particularly vulnerable to localized outbreaks.
But the virus threatens people of any age. Of the 295 people confirmed by the county to have the virus in the wider community, as of Thursday, seven are younger than 10 years old; 15 are in the 10-19 range; 46 are 20-29 years old; 47 are 30-39; 39 are 40-49; 92 are 50-59; 33 are 60-69; eight are 70-79; and eight are 80-89.
Of those 295 people, 142 are women and 153 are men, according to the health department.
Carroll County considers 167 people to be recovered from the disease, up by 11 since Thursday.
According to Health Department data, Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 268 across two ZIP codes, followed by Mount Airy with 136, Sykesville/Eldersburg with 120, Hampstead with 22, Taneytown with 22, Manchester with 17, Finksburg with 12 and New Windsor with 12. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.
Times reporter Jon Kelvey contributed to this article.