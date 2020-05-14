Three more deaths from COVID-19, 16 more cases confirmed by Carroll County Health Department

But the virus threatens people of any age. Of the 291 people confirmed by the county to have the virus in the wider community, as of Thursday, seven are younger than 10 years old; 15 are in the 10-19 range; 43 are 20-29 years old; 48 are 30-39; 38 are 40-49; 91 are 50-59; 33 are 60-69; eight are 70-79; and eight are 80-89.