Three more deaths from COVID-19, 16 more cases confirmed by Carroll County Health Department

Three more Carroll County residents have died of COVID-19 and 16 more people tested positive since Wednesday, according to Carroll County Health Department data.
The county has now confirmed a total of 620 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Of the 16 new cases since Wednesday, 11 were from the community, rather than from a long-term care facility.
Two more residents of such facilities have died of the disease — one at Birch Manor Healthcare Center and the other at Fairhaven, both in Sykesville. Of the 72 total deaths from the coronavirus in Carroll so far, six were residents of the wider community.
Fairhaven also saw an increase of 11 staff cases, two of whom are Carroll residents, for a new total of 21 (four from Carroll). The facility still has a total of 38 resident cases.
At Birch Manor, 20 residents have tested positive, up by one since Wednesday, and the total of staff cases is still at three (all Carroll residents).
According to the county data, one “resident” of Central Maryland Correctional Facility in Sykesville has tested positive. In a Thursday statement, Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, which operates the facility, confirmed that the “resident” is an inmate and said its COVID-19 Response Team has been working to identify anyone who might have come into contact with the inmate.
The department is following Maryland Department of Health protocols for quarantine and isolation, according to the release, and all employees, inmates and detainees were given protective gear weeks ago.
“The Department’s top priority is protecting its employees and the inmates and detainees in its custody. The Department took swift and immediate action during the beginning of this crisis, and continues to utilize best practices as the situation evolves,” the statement read. “The Department has significantly increased its sanitation protocols, and has brought in professional deep cleaning companies.”
The other long-term care facilities considered to have a current outbreak — not counting facilities that have had 14 days pass since the onset of their latest confirmed case — are the following:
- Westminster Healthcare Center has seen 65 resident cases, up by one since Wednesday, with 10 deaths and 12 staff cases (four Carroll residents).
- Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster has seen 43 resident cases, up by one since Monday, with nine deaths and 13 staff cases (12 Carroll residents).
- Inspirations Memory Care of Westminster has seen four resident cases and three staff cases (no Carroll residents).
- Golden Crest Assisted Living on St. Paul Road in Hampstead has seen one staff case (a Carroll resident).
- Golden Crest Assisted Living in Westminster has seen one staff case (not a Carroll resident).
- Sun Valley at The Homestead has seen one resident test positive, though that resident tested negative two days after the positive result.
- Lorien Mount Airy has seen three resident cases and seven staff cases, up by one since Wednesday (three Carroll residents).
- Springfield Hospital Center in Sykesville has seen eight staff cases (two Carroll residents).
- Brinton Woods Health and Rehab Center at Winfield has seen one resident case and two staff cases (no Carroll residents).
Because COVID-19 tends to be more dangerous for the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions, long-term care facilities are particularly vulnerable to localized outbreaks.
But the virus threatens people of any age. Of the 291 people confirmed by the county to have the virus in the wider community, as of Thursday, seven are younger than 10 years old; 15 are in the 10-19 range; 43 are 20-29 years old; 48 are 30-39; 38 are 40-49; 91 are 50-59; 33 are 60-69; eight are 70-79; and eight are 80-89.
Of those 291 people, 139 are women and 152 are men, according to the health department.
Carroll County considers 156 people to be recovered from the disease, up by 15 since Wednesday. There have been 41 hospitalizations.
According to Health Department data, Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 263 across two ZIP codes, followed by Mount Airy with 135, Sykesville/Eldersburg with 121, Hampstead with 22, Taneytown with 21, Manchester with 17, Finksburg with 13 and New Windsor with 10. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.
Latest Coronavirus
Times reporter Jon Kelvey contributed to this article.