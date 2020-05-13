Carroll County confirms COVID-19 cases at four more facilities, including correctional facility

The Carroll County Health Department has confirmed cases of COVID-19 at a correctional facility and three more long-term care facilities, the county announced Wednesday.
The county announced that one “resident” of Central Maryland Correctional Facility in Sykesville has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. No other information was provided. A spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services did not immediately provide comment for this article Wednesday evening.
Four residents at Inspirations Memory Care of Westminster and three staffers, none of whom live in Carroll, were confirmed to have the coronavirus.
A Carroll countian who works at the Golden Crest Assisted Living facility on St. Paul Road in Hampstead has tested positive, as did a staffer at Golden Crest in Westminster who does not live in Carroll, according to the county.
The total number of long-term care facilities in Carroll with an active outbreak — not counting facilities that have had 14 days pass since the onset of their latest confirmed case — is now 11.
Maggie Kunz, a county health department spokesperson, said “many facilities are experiencing a case or a few cases but working hard to prevent spread.”
The other facilities considered to have a current outbreak are the following:
- Westminster Healthcare Center has seen 64 resident cases with 10 deaths and 12 staff cases (four Carroll residents).
- Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster has seen 43 resident cases, up by one since Monday, with nine deaths and 13 staff cases (12 Carroll residents).
- Fairhaven in Sykesville has seen 38 resident cases with 11 deaths and 10 staff cases, up by one since Tuesday (two Carroll residents).
- Birch Manor Healthcare Center in Sykesville has had 19 resident cases, up by two since Tuesday, with two deaths and three staff cases (all Carroll residents).
- Lorien Mount Airy has seen three resident cases and six staff cases (three Carroll residents).
- Springfield Hospital Center in Sykesville has seen eight staff cases (two Carroll residents).
- Brinton Woods Health and Rehab Center at Winfield has seen one resident case and two staff cases (no Carroll residents).
Kunz said Wednesday that the resident of Sun Valley at The Homestead who tested positive was tested a second time two days after the positive result, and that test was negative. “More testing is being planned,” she said.
“This situation is unusual and we are following up with the state for guidance and will update the web page accordingly,” Kunz continued.
Because COVID-19 tends to be more dangerous for the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions, long-term care facilities are particularly vulnerable to localized outbreaks. There have been 64 deaths at such facilities in Carroll, according to county data.
But the virus threatens people of any age. Of the 280 people confirmed by the county to have the virus in the wider community, as of Wednesday — eight more than Tuesday — six are younger than 10 years old; 14 are in the 10-19 range; 43 are 20-29 years old; 46 are 30-39; 36 are 40-49; 86 are 50-59; 33 are 60-69; eight are 70-79; and eight are 80-89.
Of those 280 people, 134 are women and 146 are men, according to the health department.
Carroll County considers 141 people to be recovered from the disease, up by 17 since Tuesday. There have been 41 hospitalizations.
According to Health Department data, Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 255 across two ZIP codes, followed by Mount Airy with 132, Sykesville/Eldersburg with 117, Hampstead with 22, Taneytown with 21, Manchester with 17, Finksburg with 13 and New Windsor with nine. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.