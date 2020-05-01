For first time, Carroll County details number of long-term care facility staffers to contract COVID-19

Carroll County Health Department on Friday began detailing the number of staffers at long-term care facilities in the county who have contracted the coronavirus.
A total of 78 employees of six facilities have been confirmed to have COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the county. At Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy, 42 staffers have tested positive, followed by 11 at Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster, nine at Westminster Healthcare Center, seven at Sun Valley Assisted Living in Westminster, five at Fairhaven in Sykesville and four at Springfield Hospital Center. These totals may include staffers who do not live in Carroll and would thus not be counted in the countywide total.
As of May 1, at least 461 people countywide have been confirmed to have COVID-19, up by 16 since Thursday, and 59 have died as a result, the county data show. Another death from outside long-term care facilities was announced Friday. The county has reported another two deaths but not classified them as being among the community or at the six identified facilities, declining to offer any specifics about them.
Because COVID-19 tends to be more dangerous for the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions, long-term care facilities are particularly vulnerable to localized outbreaks. There have been at least 51 deaths at such facilities in Carroll, according to county data.
As of Friday, the county has confirmed 83 resident cases at Pleasant View, 61 at Westminster Healthcare, 38 at Carroll Lutheran Village, 24 at Fairhaven, 16 at Sun Valley and none at Springfield.
But the virus threatens people of any age. Of the 198 people confirmed by the county to have the virus who are not at a long-term care facility, as of Friday, four are younger than 10 years old; six are in the 10-19 range; 33 are 20-29 years old; 22 are 30-39; 27 are 40-49; 66 are 50-59; 26 are 60-69; six are 70-79; and eight are 80-89.
Of those 198 people, 96 are women and 102 are men, according to the Health Department.
Carroll County considers 94 people to be recovered from the disease, up by five since Thursday. There have been 29 hospitalizations, an increase of one.
According to Health Department data, Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 199 across two ZIP codes, followed by Mount Airy with 124, Sykesville/Eldersburg with 68, Taneytown with 15, Hampstead with 13, Manchester with 12, Finksburg with 11 and New Windsor with eight. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.