For first time, Carroll County details number of long-term care facility staffers to contract COVID-19

A total of 78 employees of six facilities have been confirmed to have COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the county. At Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy, 42 staffers have tested positive, followed by 11 at Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster, nine at Westminster Healthcare Center, seven at Sun Valley Assisted Living in Westminster, five at Fairhaven in Sykesville and four at Springfield Hospital Center. These totals may include staffers who do not live in Carroll and would thus not be counted in the countywide total.