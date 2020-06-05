Carroll County Health Department reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

For the second straight day, the Carroll County Health Department reported no new deaths attributable to COVID-19 and announced five new confirmed cases.
Three of those new cases were among the community — meaning not in what the county describes as congregate living facilities, such as nursing homes.
Longview Nursing Home in Manchester saw another resident test positive, as did another staffer who lives in Carroll. Longview has had a total of 38 resident cases, six resident deaths and 19 staffer cases (16 Carroll residents).
The health department no longer considers Inspirations Memory Care of Westminster to have an active outbreak, meaning there has been at least 14 days since the onset of its previous case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. That facility has seen four confirmed cases among residents and three among staffers, none of whom live in Carroll.
Maggie Kunz, health department spokesperson, said Thursday, “the facility cases are coming in waves as mandatory testing is completed, but most facilities have done extensive testing and have been following protocols and controlling the spread of the virus, so we hope to see positive tests taper there.”
The county’s death toll from the virus crossed 100 on Tuesday, when it hit 106. The current total is 112.
The health department considers 279 people to be recovered from the disease — up by three since Thursday. The number of hospitalizations for the disease remained at 70 for the fourth consecutive day.
Of the 984 cases confirmed in the county, 546 have been in congregate living facilities. Facilities that house multiple residents are particularly vulnerable to localized outbreaks — especially those that house the elderly and those with preexisting health conditions.
But the virus threatens people of any age. As of Friday, the county has confirmed 438 community cases. Eight are younger than 10 years old; 22 are in the 10-19 range; 62 are 20-29 years old; 64 are 30-39; 71 are 40-49; 123 are 50-59; 62 are 60-69; 14 are 70-79; and 12 are 80-89. Of the 438 community cases, 219 are women and 219 are men.
According to health department data, Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 346 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 234, Mount Airy with 163, Manchester with 72, Hampstead with 35, Taneytown with 34, Finksburg with 29, Keymar with 28 and New Windsor with 21. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.