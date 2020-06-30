8 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Carroll County

Eight new COVID-19 cases in Carroll County were announced by the county health department late Tuesday afternoon, with no new deaths.
Included in that total is another resident at Birch Manor Healthcare Center in Sykesville. No new cases were reported at any other long-term facility in the county.
While there were eight new cases, a different resident at Birch Manor who was previously reported positive for the disease was found to be negative after the county reviewed test results, according to spokesperson Rachel Tabler. That left the county with a total net increase of seven cases.
The county’s total positivity rate for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has decreased to 3.45%, from 4.26% Friday, meaning more tests of Carroll residents returned negative.
Seven of the eight COVID-19 cases were found in the wider Carroll County community outside congregate living facilities, such as retirement homes and correctional facilities, according to Carroll County Health Department data.
Despite the number of new cases being relatively low in recent weeks, county Health Officer Ed Singer has cautioned that a spike could be possible in the coming weeks, and it’s still important for locals to observe social distancing guidelines.
The county now reports a total of 1,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 643 of which have stemmed from congregate living facilities. A total of 113 deaths have been reported from these living facilities, most of the total 127 deaths Carroll has seen.
Congregate living facilities include nursing homes, group homes, correctional facilities and assisted living facilities, which often house large groups of residents. These facilities are particularly vulnerable to outbreaks, as they often house the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.
In the week beginning June 21, nine new community cases were reported, the lowest weekly number since the week of March 22, when 11 new cases were reported.
The total number of people released from isolation has remained unchanged at 310, meaning that 310 people are no longer considered sick (at least three days have passed since recovery occurred and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared).
There have been 76 hospitalizations of Carroll residents.
As Maryland reaches its fifth month during the pandemic, Maryland officials announced 305 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 67,559. Fourteen new deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the state’s total number of fatalities to 3,062.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call that hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.