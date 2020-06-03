Another 6 residents of Carroll County long-term care facilities die of COVID-19, but no new cases announced

But the virus threatens people of any age. As if Wednesday, the county has confirmed 423 community cases — those who have tested positive who do not live or work in a congregate living facility. Eight are younger than 10 years old; 22 are in the 10-19 range; 60 are 20-29 years old; 63 are 30-39; 67 are 40-49; 119 are 50-59; 57 are 60-69; 14 are 70-79; and 13 are 80-89. Of the 423 community cases, 214 are women and 209 are men.