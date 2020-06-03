Another 6 residents of Carroll County long-term care facilities die of COVID-19, but no new cases announced

Six more residents of long-term care facilities in Carroll County have died of COVID-19 since Tuesday, the county health department said.
That brings the county’s death toll to 112. That total passed 100 on Tuesday, when the health department announced nine fatalities from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Three deaths each were confirmed among residents of Birch Manor Healthcare Center in Sykesville and Longview Nursing Home in Manchester. Birch Manor has now had a total of 14 deaths from COVID-19 among residents, as well as 55 positive tests among residents and four confirmed cases among staffers, all Carroll residents. Longview has had a total of six resident deaths, 37 resident cases and 18 staffer cases, all but three of them Carroll residents.
As of Wednesday, there have been 101 deaths attributable to the virus among what the county describes as congregate living facilities in Carroll. Of the 967 cases confirmed in the county, 544 have been in such facilities. Facilities that house multiple residents are particularly vulnerable to localized outbreaks — especially those that house the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.
After mandated testing, two staffers at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy, the site of the county’s first localized outbreak, were confirmed with COVID-19. Neither is a Carroll resident, so their cases do not appear in the county’s totals.
The health department announced that no additional infections of county residents were confirmed since Tuesday.
But the virus threatens people of any age. As if Wednesday, the county has confirmed 423 community cases — those who have tested positive who do not live or work in a congregate living facility. Eight are younger than 10 years old; 22 are in the 10-19 range; 60 are 20-29 years old; 63 are 30-39; 67 are 40-49; 119 are 50-59; 57 are 60-69; 14 are 70-79; and 13 are 80-89. Of the 423 community cases, 214 are women and 209 are men.
The health department considers 257 people to be recovered from the disease — no change since Tuesday. The number of hospitalizations for the disease remained at 70.
According to health department data, Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 344 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 233, Mount Airy with 162, Manchester with 68, Hampstead with 35, Taneytown with 31, Keymar and Finksburg with 28 each, and New Windsor with 20. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.