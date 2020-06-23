Carroll County reports 3 more elder care COVID-19 cases, as weekly total of community cases stays low

Three more residents of local elder care facilities have contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the Carroll County Health Department reported Tuesday.
Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy, Birch Manor Healthcare Center in Sykesville and Brinton Woods Health and Rehab Center at Winfield each saw another resident test positive.
In total, Pleasant View has now had 88 resident cases, 46 staffer cases (19 Carroll residents) and 29 resident deaths. Birch Manor has had 59 resident cases, five staffer cases (four Carroll residents) and 15 resident deaths. Brinton Woods has seen 32 resident cases, six staffer cases (two Carroll residents) and six resident deaths.
A staffer at Longview Nursing Home in Manchester who lives in Carroll and tested positive had originally been labeled as a community case, but a health department spokesperson said they were reclassified as a Longview case. In total, 43 residents and 26 staffers, 19 of whom live in Carroll, have tested positive, and 10 residents have died.
The health department spokesperson also said a community case was removed from the county’s total because staff learned one individual in fact lived in a different state.
Facilities that house multiple residents are particularly vulnerable to localized outbreaks — especially those that house the elderly and those with preexisting health conditions.
The county has now reported a total of 1,055 confirmed cases, 589 of which have been been in congregate living facilities. Carroll has seen 123 deaths, 109 from those living facilities.
The county had a total of 13 cases confirmed among the community — that is, not in congregate living facilities, such as nursing homes and correctional facilities — in the week starting June 14.
The week beginning June 7 saw 14 new community cases confirmed, the lowest weekly level since the week beginning March 22, when there were 11. The weekly peak came two weeks after that, when 60 community cases were confirmed the week beginning April 5.
Carroll’s positivity rate, or the rate in which tests of Carroll residents return positive, rose to 2.38% Tuesday after it had declined to 1.4% Monday. That rate is reported as a seven-day rolling average based on data from the Maryland Department of Health.
Maryland’s average positivity rate over the past seven days is 5.06%, according to state officials.
Despite a recent decline in new cases, county health officer Ed Singer has cautioned that a spike could be possible in the coming weeks, and it’s still important for locals to observe social distancing guidelines.
The health department considers 310 people to be recovered from the disease, the same level seen June 19. The number of total hospitalizations for the disease of community members rose by two, to 76.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call that hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.