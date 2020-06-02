COVID-19 death toll in Carroll County passes 100, with nine more reported Tuesday

The Carroll County Health Department announced that nine more county residents have been killed by COVID-19, raising the local death toll since the start of the pandemic past 100.
Westminster Healthcare Center saw a spike in cases after lab results from early May were confirmed, health department spokesperson Maggie Kunz said. Those results confirmed 24 more infections among residents, for a total of 89 to date. Twelve staffers, four of whom live in Carroll, have also tested positive.
Kunz said those lab results also confirmed that four deaths of Westminster Healthcare Center residents over the past month were caused by COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. A total of 17 of that center’s residents have died of the virus to date.
An eleventh resident of Birch Manor Healthcare Center in Sykesville has also died from the disease, and two more residents tested positive. A total of 55 residents and four staffers, all Carroll residents, have now tested positive.
Fairhaven in Sykesville and Longview Nursing Home in Manchester each saw one more resident death. Fairhaven has had 47 positive resident cases, 14 resident deaths and 23 positive cases among staffers (five Carroll residents). Longview also had three more resident cases confirmed, for a total of 37; three residents in total have died, and 18 staffers, all but three Carroll residents, have tested positive.
A resident case at Springfield Hospital Center in Sykesville was reclassified as a staffer case, Kunz said.
As of Tuesday, there have been 106 total deaths attributed to the virus in Carroll County.
Of the 967 cases confirmed in the county, 544 have been in what the county describes as congregate living facilities, which have also accounted for 95 of Carroll’s 106 deaths. Facilities that house multiple residents are particularly vulnerable to localized outbreaks — especially those that house the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.
But the virus threatens people of any age. Since Monday, the county confirmed seven new community cases — those who have tested positive who do not live or work in a congregate living facility. As of Tuesday, eight are younger than 10 years old; 22 are in the 10-19 range; 60 are 20-29 years old; 63 are 30-39; 67 are 40-49; 119 are 50-59; 57 are 60-69; 14 are 70-79; and 13 are 80-89. Of the 423 community cases, 214 are women and 209 are men.
The health department considers 257 people to be recovered from the disease, up by three since Tuesday. The number of hospitalizations for the disease increased to 70 after it had remained at 67 since May 28.
According to health department data, Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 344 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 233, Mount Airy with 162, Manchester with 68, Hampstead with 35, Taneytown with 31, Keymar with 28, Finksburg with 28, and New Windsor with 20. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.