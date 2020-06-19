Single COVID-19 case confirmed in Carroll County, health department says

On Friday the Carroll County Health Department announced just one new confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
That new case was a resident of Birch Manor Healthcare Center in Sykesville, which has now seen 58 residents test positive, along with five staffers, four of whom are Carroll residents. A total of 15 residents there have died.
Another case that had originally been classified as being in the community — that is, not in congregate living facilities, such as nursing homes — was reclassified as a staffer at Brinton Woods Health and Rehab Center at Winfield. That facility has now seen six staffers, two of whom are Carroll residents, test positive, while 31 residents have contracted the disease and five have died.
For the first time Thursday, the county reported Carroll’s positivity rate, or the rate in which tests of Carroll residents return positive. That rate, which is a seven-day rolling average based on data from the Maryland Department of Health, stands at 2.3% as of Thursday.
Maryland’s average positivity rate over the past seven days is 5.41%, according to state officials.
The county has had a total to 1,029 confirmed cases, 568 of which have been seen in congregate living facilities. Carroll has seen 121 deaths, 107 from the living facilities. Facilities that house multiple residents are particularly vulnerable to localized outbreaks — especially those that house the elderly and those with preexisting health conditions.
Despite a recent decline in new cases, county health officer Ed Singer has cautioned that a spike could be possible in the coming weeks, and it’s still important for locals to observe social distancing guidelines.
The health department considers 310 people to be recovered from the disease, up by two since Thursday. The number of total hospitalizations for the disease of community members remained at 74.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call that hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.