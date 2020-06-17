Another Carroll County nursing home resident dies of COVID-19, health department says

The county no longer considers three congregate living facilities to have active outbreaks, meaning that 14 days have passed since the onset of the last case at each: Central Maryland Correctional Facility in Sykesville, Lorien Taneytown and Springfield Hospital Center, also in Sykesville. To date, the correctional facility has seen six inmates and one staffer (a Carroll resident) test positive, and two deaths; Lorien Taneytown has seen three resident cases and one resident death; and Springfield has seen five residents and 16 staffers (five Carroll residents) test positive.