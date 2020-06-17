Another Carroll County nursing home resident dies of COVID-19, health department says

The Carroll County Health Department on Wednesday reported the latest coronavirus-related death of a local nursing home resident, along with six new confirmed cases among the community.
The fatality is the fifteenth at Birch Manor Healthcare Center in Sykesville, where a total of 57 residents and five staffers, four of whom are Carroll residents, have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 1,028, 567 of which have been seen in what the county describes as congregate living facilities, such as nursing homes. Carroll has seen 120 deaths, 107 from the living facilities.
The county no longer considers three congregate living facilities to have active outbreaks, meaning that 14 days have passed since the onset of the last case at each: Central Maryland Correctional Facility in Sykesville, Lorien Taneytown and Springfield Hospital Center, also in Sykesville. To date, the correctional facility has seen six inmates and one staffer (a Carroll resident) test positive, and two deaths; Lorien Taneytown has seen three resident cases and one resident death; and Springfield has seen five residents and 16 staffers (five Carroll residents) test positive.
Despite a recent decline in new cases, county health officer Ed Singer cautioned the Board of County Commissioners last week that a spike could be possible in the coming weeks, and it’s still important for locals to observe social distancing guidelines.
Facilities that house multiple residents are particularly vulnerable to localized outbreaks — especially those that house the elderly and those with preexisting health conditions. But the virus threatens people of any age.
The county has confirmed 461 cases among community members outside of congregate living facilities. Eight are younger than 10 years old; 23 are in the 10-19 range; 66 are 20-29 years old; 67 are 30-39; 74 are 40-49; 130 are 50-59; 64 are 60-69; 16 are 70-79; and 13 are 80-89. Of the community cases, 231 are women and 230 are men.
The health department considers 305 people to be recovered from the disease, the same number announced Friday. The number of total hospitalizations for the disease of community members remained at 73.
According to health department data, Westminster has seen the most cases in Carroll, with 359 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 239, Mount Airy with 172, Manchester with 81, Hampstead with 38, Taneytown with 36, Finksburg with 29, Keymar with 28, New Windsor with 22, Woodbine with 11 and Union Bridge with eight. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call that hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.