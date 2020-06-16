Carroll County reports just two new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

According to health department data, Westminster has seen the most cases in Carroll, with 357 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 238, Mount Airy with 171, Manchester with 80, Hampstead with 38, Taneytown with 35, Finksburg with 29, Keymar with 28, New Windsor with 22, Woodbine with 11 and Union Bridge with eight. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.