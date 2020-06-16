Carroll County reports just two new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Continuing a recent downward trend of new coronavirus cases, the Carroll County Health Department on Tuesday announced that just two more county residents have tested positive for the disease.
Another case was removed from the county’s total because it was reclassified as being from an individual outside of the county, a health department spokesperson said. As of Tuesday, according to the health department, there have been 1,022 confirmed cases among county residents.
Of those, about half — 567 — have been confirmed in congregate living facilities, such as nursing homes. No new cases were announced Tuesday at such facilities, though.
The county no longer considers Fairhaven in Sykesville to be the site of an active outbreak, meaning that 14 days have passed since the onset of the last case there. To date, there have been 47 resident cases, 15 resident deaths and 29 staffer cases (8 Carroll residents).
Despite the recent decline in new cases, county health officer Ed Singer cautioned the Board of County Commissioners on Thursday that a spike could be possible in the coming weeks, and it’s still important for locals to observe social distancing guidelines.
The health department recently announced it is no longer staffing its COVID-19 hotline over the weekends “due to low call volume,” spokesperson Maggie Kunz said.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call that hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.
Carroll has seen 119 deaths, 106 from the living facilities.
Facilities that house multiple residents are particularly vulnerable to localized outbreaks — especially those that house the elderly and those with preexisting health conditions. But the virus threatens people of any age.
The county has confirmed 455 cases among community members outside of congregate living facilities. Eight are younger than 10 years old; 23 are in the 10-19 range; 65 are 20-29 years old; 66 are 30-39; 74 are 40-49; 128 are 50-59; 62 are 60-69; 16 are 70-79; and 13 are 80-89. Of the community cases, 225 are women and 230 are men.
The health department considers 305 people to be recovered from the disease, the same number announced Friday. The number of total hospitalizations for the disease of community members stands at 71, up by two since Monday.
According to health department data, Westminster has seen the most cases in Carroll, with 357 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 238, Mount Airy with 171, Manchester with 80, Hampstead with 38, Taneytown with 35, Finksburg with 29, Keymar with 28, New Windsor with 22, Woodbine with 11 and Union Bridge with eight. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.