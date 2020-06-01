3 COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Carroll County; long-term care facility sees cases spike after increased testing

But the virus threatens people of any age. Since Friday, the county confirmed 24 new community cases — those who have tested positive who do not live or work in a congregate living facility. As of Monday, eight are younger than 10 years old; 21 are in the 10-19 range; 58 are 20-29 years old; 66 are 30-39; 62 are 40-49; 117 are 50-59; 56 are 60-69; 14 are 70-79; and 14 are 80-89.