3 COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Carroll County; long-term care facility sees cases spike after increased testing

Three more residents of long-term care facilities in Carroll County have died of COVID-19 since Friday, the county health department announced Monday, and one facility confirmed nearly two-dozen cases through increased testing.
After conducting what a health department spokesperson described as “mass testing,” Brinton Woods Health and Rehab Center at Winfield confirmed 21 new cases among residents since Friday.
The county also announced the death of another resident at Brinton Woods, which has now had a total of three resident deaths, 29 resident cases and two staffer cases (neither from Carroll).
Two more residents of Birch Manor Healthcare Center in Sykesville have died from the disease since Friday. A total of 10 Birch Manor residents have died, 53 residents have tested positive and four staffers, all Carroll residents, have tested positive as well.
Longview Nursing Home in Manchester has seen two more resident cases, for a total of 34, and four more cases among staffers who live in Carroll. Three other staffers who aren’t Carroll residents also tested positive since Friday. Two residents have died.
A sixth inmate at Central Maryland Correctional Facility in Sykesville has contracted the disease. One staffer, a Carroll resident, has also tested positive, and two people have died there — one was an inmate, though it’s not clear whether the second was an inmate.
Another staffer tested positive at Springfield Hospital Center in Sykesville, though that staffer is not a Carroll resident. Springfield has had a total of four resident cases, and six of the 16 staffer cases are Carroll residents.
Of the 932 cases confirmed in the county, 515 have been in what the county describes as congregate living facilities, which have also accounted for 88 of Carroll’s 97 deaths. Facilities that house multiple residents are particularly vulnerable to localized outbreaks — especially those that house the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.
But the virus threatens people of any age. Since Friday, the county confirmed 24 new community cases — those who have tested positive who do not live or work in a congregate living facility. As of Monday, eight are younger than 10 years old; 21 are in the 10-19 range; 58 are 20-29 years old; 66 are 30-39; 62 are 40-49; 117 are 50-59; 56 are 60-69; 14 are 70-79; and 14 are 80-89.
Of the 416 community cases, 210 are women and 206 are men. The health department considers 254 people to be recovered from the disease, up by 11 since Friday. The number of hospitalizations has remained at 67 since May 28.
According to health department data, Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 318 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 230, Mount Airy with 162, Manchester with 66, Hampstead with 35, Taneytown with 29, Keymar with 28, Finksburg with 26, and New Windsor with 19. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.