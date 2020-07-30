Dozen more COVID-19 cases reported among Carroll County community; health officer ‘very concerned’ with trend

According to health department data, Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 476 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 390, Mount Airy with 197, Manchester with 98, Hampstead with 57, Finksburg with 57, Taneytown with 53, Keymar with 28, New Windsor with 26, Woodbine with 15, Marriottsville with 12 and Union Bridge with 10. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.