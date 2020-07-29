16 more COVID-19 community cases reported in Carroll County, continuing recent pace

Another 16 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among locals not living in congregate living facilities, the Carroll County Health Department reported Wednesday, continuing the elevated pace seen in the second half of July.
The health department also announced a new case at a nursing facility, which the county defines as congregate living facilities. In July, thus far, 14 total cases have originated from congregate living facilities, compared to 265 among community members outside of those facilities.
Another resident at Longview Nursing Home in Manchester contracted the virus, bringing that facility’s resident case total to 44, and 11 have died. A total of 26 staffers, 20 of whom live in Carroll, have also tested positive.
So far this week, the health department has confirmed 60 new cases among community members, which ties the second-highest weekly total, set the week of April 5, that Carroll has seen. The record was set the week starting July 19, with 96 community cases.
Carroll has now seen 1,407 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Of those, 750 have come from the community and 657 have come from county residents who work or live in congregate living facilities.
Those facilities still account for the majority of Carroll’s coronavirus-related deaths — 124 of 138 — but they are not the source of most new cases, as they were in the first months of the pandemic.
The number of residents who have recovered from the disease jumped Wednesday, from 528 to 575. The number of hospitalizations for the disease increased by two, to 96.
Carroll County’s positivity rate, or the rate at which tests of county residents return positive, rose again to 3.51% through July 28. That’s the highest since July 8, when it was 3.71%.
The rate is reported as a seven-day rolling average based on data from the Maryland Department of Health. The statewide rate is 4.77%.
Of the 750 community members to test positive in Carroll, 14 are younger than 10 years old; 69 are in the 10-19 range; 146 are 20-29 years old; 106 are 30-39; 116 are 40-49; 168 are 50-59; 88 are 60-69; 24 are 70-79; and 19 are 80-89. Women have accounted for 371 of the positive tests, and men 379.
According to health department data, Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 468 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 387, Mount Airy with 196, Manchester with 98, Hampstead with 57, Finksburg with 56, Taneytown with 53, Keymar with 28, New Windsor with 26, Woodbine with 15, Marriottsville with 12 and Union Bridge with 10. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
In community cases where ethnicity is known, 15% are Hispanic. Where race is known, 87% of those testing positive have been white, 7% have been Black and 6% considered “Other.”
The health department announced Tuesday that the COVID-19 testing site at the Carroll County Agriculture Center will be relocated to accommodate the Carroll County 4H & FFA Fair that will be held there starting Saturday. On July 30, Aug. 4 and Aug. 6, testing will instead be conducted at Friendship Valley Elementary School, at 1100 Gist Road in Westminster, before testing resumes at the Agriculture Center on Aug. 11. Testing had also been held on Sundays at the Ag Center, but there will not be testing on Sundays at Friendship Valley.
In order to get an appointment for a test, the health department notes, residents may schedule a test through their health care provider or complete a testing form online at https://cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-testing-in-carroll-county/.
Latest Coronavirus
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call that hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.