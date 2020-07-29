16 more COVID-19 community cases reported in Carroll County, continuing recent pace

The health department announced Tuesday that the COVID-19 testing site at the Carroll County Agriculture Center will be relocated to accommodate the Carroll County 4H & FFA Fair that will be held there starting Saturday. On July 30, Aug. 4 and Aug. 6, testing will instead be conducted at Friendship Valley Elementary School, at 1100 Gist Road in Westminster, before testing resumes at the Agriculture Center on Aug. 11. Testing had also been held on Sundays at the Ag Center, but there will not be testing on Sundays at Friendship Valley.