COVID-19 testing site at Carroll County Agriculture Center to briefly relocate; 14 more cases confirmed

The Carroll County Health Department announced Tuesday that it has confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 and that the testing site at the Carroll County Agriculture Center will be temporarily relocated starting Thursday.
Of the new cases, 13 were among members of the wider community outside of what the county defines as congregate living facilities, such as nursing homes and correctional facilities. So far in July, 13 cases originating from congregate living facilities have been announced, compared to 249 in the community.
Those facilities still account for the majority of Carroll’s coronavirus-related deaths — 124 of 138 — but they are not the source of most new cases, as they were in the first months of the pandemic.
To date, Carroll has seen 1,390 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Of those, 734 have come from the community and 656 have come from county residents who work or live in congregate living facilities.
With the addition of more cases confirmed Saturday, the community case total from the week starting July 19 rose even further, to 96. That eclipses the previous weekly high mark, which was set the week of April 5, when there were 60 community cases.
So far this week, the health department has confirmed 44 new cases among community members.
The health department reported one new case among congregate living facilities Tuesday.
Springfield Hospital Center in Sykesville saw another staffer test positive, the seventh to date who lives in Carroll. Fifteen other staffers who live outside the county, as well as seven residents, have also tested positive.
The health department also announced Tuesday that the COVID-19 testing site at the Carroll County Agriculture Center will be relocated, starting this week, to accommodate the Carroll County 4H & FFA Fair that will be held there starting Saturday. This year, the fair will be open to exhibitors and immediate family, but not to the general public, in order to limit crowds and reduce the risk of the coronavirus spreading.
On July 30, Aug. 4 and Aug. 6, testing will instead be conducted at Friendship Valley Elementary School, at 1100 Gist Road in Westminster, before testing resumes at the Agriculture Center on Aug. 11. Testing had also been held on Sundays at the Ag Center, but there will not be testing on Sundays at Friendship Valley.
In order to get an appointment for a test, the health department notes, residents may schedule a test through their health care provider or complete a testing form online at https://cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-testing-in-carroll-county/.
Carroll County’s positivity rate, or the rate at which tests of county residents return positive, rose slightly to 3.39% through July 27. That’s the highest since July 8, when it was 3.71%.
The rate is reported as a seven-day rolling average based on data from the Maryland Department of Health. The statewide rate is 4.54%.
Of the 734 community members to test positive in Carroll, 14 are younger than 10 years old; 65 are in the 10-19 range; 141 are 20-29 years old; 104 are 30-39; 115 are 40-49; 165 are 50-59; 87 are 60-69; 24 are 70-79; and 19 are 80-89. Women have accounted for 363 of the positive tests, and men 371.
According to health department data, Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 459 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 383, Mount Airy with 193, Manchester with 97, Hampstead with 57, Finksburg with 55, Taneytown with 53, Keymar with 28, New Windsor with 26, Woodbine with 15, Marriottsville with 12 and Union Bridge with 10. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
In community cases where ethnicity is known, 15% are Hispanic. Where race is known, 87% of those testing positive have been white, 7% have been Black and 6% considered “Other.”
The number of residents who have recovered from the disease remained at 528. The number of hospitalizations for the disease increased by three, to 94.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call that hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.