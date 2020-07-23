Carroll County has seen more COVID-19 cases among community members this week than any other

“Remain vigilant and please don’t be complacent because we don’t want places to shut down again, and there’s been a lot of that going on around us, but as long as our citizens continue to comply here, we’re in a good spot here in Carroll,” he said. “We want to support our local businesses, our restaurants and everything else, so folks please utilize best practices so that we can keep our small business community alive and our restaurants alive here in Carroll.”