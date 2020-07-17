Carroll County finishes week with every new COVID-19 case coming from community, with 7 added Friday

Of the 564 community members to test positive, 12 are younger than 10 years old; 33 are in the 10-19 range; 101 are 20-29 years old; 84 are 30-39; 92 are 40-49; 147 are 50-59; 75 are 60-69; 20 are 70-79; and 15 are 80-89. Women have accounted for 285 of the positive tests, and men 294. In cases where race is known, 87% of those testing positive have been white, 7% have been Black and 6% considered “Other.” Where ethnicity is known, 17% are Hispanic.