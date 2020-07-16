Carroll County leaders launch campaign promoting masks to prevent COVID-19 spread; 8 new cases confirmed

“By following the guidance of health experts, we can help protect all people, regardless of known or unknown personal circumstances. We believe anything that helps slow the spread of COVID-19 is helpful and the possible benefits to wearing face coverings will outweigh any downsides. Everyone should err on the side of caution and make every effort to protect themselves and others to reduce the possibility of spreading COVID-19,” Board of County Commissioners President Stephen Wantz said in a news release, speaking on behalf of Commissioners Ed Rothstein, Richard Weaver and Dennis Frazier.