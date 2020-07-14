Carroll County health officer disputes commissioner’s opinion on masks and COVID-19

Of the 560 community members to test positive, 12 are younger than 10 years old; 32 are in the 10-19 range; 97 are 20-29 years old; 79 are 30-39; 87 are 40-49; 146 are 50-59; 74 are 60-69; 19 are 70-79; and 14 are 80-89. Women have accounted for 277 of the positive tests, and men 283. In cases where race is known, 87% of those testing positive have been white, 7% have been Black and 6% are considered “Other.” Where ethnicity is known, 17% are Hispanic.