16 more COVID-19 cases confirmed among Carroll County community members

The Carroll County Health Department announced Monday that 16 more members of the community have contracted COVID-19 since Friday.
However, there have been no deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus since Friday, including in congregate living facilities, such as nursing homes.
No new cases have been confirmed at congregate living facilities since July 6. That total stands at 648, and 118 of those cases have resulted in deaths.
The county has now seen a total of 1,206 cases of COVID-19, 558 of which have been confirmed among members of the wider community outside of congregate living facilities.
The county’s positivity rate, or the rate at which tests of Carroll residents return positive, dropped for the fourth day in a row: 2.26% through July 10. The positivity rate is reported as a seven-day rolling average based on data from the Maryland Department of Health. The statewide rate is 4.63%.
Of the 558 community members to test positive, 12 are younger than 10 years old; 32 are in the 10-19 range; 97 are 20-29 years old; 80 are 30-39; 86 are 40-49; 145 are 50-59; 73 are 60-69; 19 are 70-79; and 14 are 80-89. Women have accounted for 276 of the positive tests, and men 282. In cases where race is known, 87% of those testing positive have been white, 7% have been Black and 6% considered “Other.” Where ethnicity is known, 17% are Hispanic.
The number of hospitalizations for the disease rose by two since Friday, to 84.
According to health department data, Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 395 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 330, Mount Airy with 187, Manchester with 88, Hampstead with 46, Taneytown with 43, Finksburg with 37, Keymar with 28, New Windsor with 23, Woodbine with 12, and Marriottsville and Union Bridge with eight each. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Latest Coronavirus
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call that hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.