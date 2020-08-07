With 10 new COVID-19 cases, weekly pace in Carroll County still slower than past 2 weeks’

According to health department data, the 14-day rolling average for community cases has risen sharply since the end of June and is now close to double the level it had been at in its previous peak in mid-May. Cases among 18-to-29-year-olds have risen particularly suddenly; that group went from just under 10 cases the week of July 12 to nearly 40 the next week, then 45 the week after that. For comparison, no age group had a weekly rate above five cases during the weeks of June 7, 14 and 21.