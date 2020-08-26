Carroll County sees only 3 new COVID-19 cases for second straight day

For the second consecutive day, the Carroll County Health Department reported just three new COVID-19 cases, continuing a recent downward trend.
All three of the cases announced Wednesday were among community members living outside of what the health department defines as congregate living facilities, such as nursing homes.
So far this week, from Sunday through Wednesday, 12 community cases have been announced. Last week, with a total of 37 cases, was the lowest Carroll had seen since the last full week of June. But this week is on pace to finish even lower.
Weekly case totals have declined since the week of July 26, which holds the record for the highest weekly case total, with 109. The second-highest total to date is 97, set the week before that. Before then, the peak had stood at 60 cases — during the week of April 5 — since the early phases of the pandemic. The week of Aug. 10, 53 cases were confirmed, and 62 were reported the week before that.
The 14-day rolling average of new community cases reached an unprecedented high — close to double the previous high set in May — at the beginning of August, but it has since plummeted.
Since the week of Aug. 26, community cases have dropped among all age groups except for the 18-to-29-year-old age group, which broke its decline with a small increase between the weeks of Aug. 9 and 16.
The county’s positivity rate, or the rate at which tests of county residents return positive, increased for the fifth straight day, to 1.6%. That rate hit a record low, 0.96%, on Aug. 20 but has risen slightly each day since. The statewide rate is at 3.35%.
No deaths were reported Wednesday. Carroll has seen 142 coronavirus-related fatalities, with 125 from congregate living facilities and 17 from the wider community.
The most recent time a new case was been reported in one of Carroll’s congregate living facilities was Aug. 18. Such facilities were the site of numerous outbreaks in the spring — and nearly 90% of the coronavirus deaths in Carroll County have been staff members or residents — but only 13 new cases have been reported in August, compared to 178 cases in the wider community.
In all, Carroll has seen 1,643 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
McDaniel College has reported a total of five positive cases among its campus population, and a total of 912 COVID-19 tests have been administered.
The number of Carroll countians who have been released from isolation remained the same, 846, as did the number of community members who have been hospitalized for the virus, 108.
Of the 966 community members to test positive in Carroll, 20 are younger than 10 years old; 96 are in the 10-19 range; 195 are 20-29 years old; 123 are 30-39; 154 are 40-49; 211 are 50-59; 102 are 60-69; 40 are 70-79; 24 are 80-89; and one is in their 90s. Women have accounted for 482 of the positive tests, and men 484.
According to health department data, Westminster has the most total cases in Carroll, with 560 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 431, Mount Airy with 208, Manchester with 120, Finksburg with 74, Hampstead with 66, Taneytown with 62, New Windsor with 38, Keymar with 28, Woodbine and Marriottsville with 18 each, and Union Bridge with 17. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.