Carroll County sees only 3 new COVID-19 cases for second straight day

Weekly case totals have declined since the week of July 26, which holds the record for the highest weekly case total, with 109. The second-highest total to date is 97, set the week before that. Before then, the peak had stood at 60 cases — during the week of April 5 — since the early phases of the pandemic. The week of Aug. 10, 53 cases were confirmed, and 62 were reported the week before that.