Carroll County’s COVID-19 figures ‘heading in a more positive direction,’ health officer says

Singer said, “we’re still in a difficult phase of this, it’s still spreading in the community and we still need to follow the rules. It gets very easy to be complacent after we’ve been in this pandemic now since March ... We really need to stay vigilant and stay on top of this so we can open more things up in our community, especially schools; I think that’s really important. We’ve got to get the numbers where they need to be in order for us to do that safely, so we need to keep on top of this stuff.”