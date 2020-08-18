Carroll County sees few new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with weekly totals declining

“We weren’t able to have our annual Safe Kids Day at the Flower and Jazz festival, and many other events we attend were cancelled this year,” Maggie Rauser, health education supervisor at the Health Department, said in a prepared statement. “We wanted a safe way to share information and fun giveaways with the community, so they know more about what we do, and what services we provide. We also want to thank the community for their support and efforts to protect our community, as Health Department staff have been focused on the response to COVID-19.”