Carroll County confirms more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

According to Carroll County Health Department data, 14 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed since Wednesday, seven of which are not connected to long-term care facilities.
As of April 30, at least 445 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 58 have died as a result, the data show.
Meanwhile, the county reports that a total of 294 people from long-term care facilities have tested positive and at least 52 deaths. Those totals includes residents and staffers, and may include staffers who do not live in Carroll.
On Wednesday, Carroll began detailing the numbers of infections and deaths caused by the coronavirus at six long-term care facilities, following Maryland officials’ decision to release the same data statewide earlier that day. Although the state specifically lists the number of staffers at these facilities who have tested positive or died of the virus, the county is not — though a Health Department spokesperson has said those figures will be released starting in the coming days.
According to Maryland Department of Health data, which is currently being released every Wednesday, 72 staffers of long-term care facilities in Carroll have tested positive and one has died, as of April 29. That death was from Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy.
Because COVID-19 tends to be more dangerous for the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions, long-term care facilities are particularly vulnerable to localized outbreaks.
The virus can be deadly for people of any age, though. Of the 188 people confirmed by the county to have the virus who are not at a long-term care facility, as of Thursday, four are younger than 10 years old; five are in the 10-19 range; 32 are 20-29 years old; 23 are 30-39; 25 are 40-49; 62 are 50-59; 23 are 60-69; seven are 70-79; and seven are 80-89.
Of those 188 people, 92 are women and 96 are men, according to the Health Department.
Carroll County considers 89 people to be recovered from the disease — no change since Wednesday.
According to Health Department data, Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 190 across two ZIP codes, followed by Mount Airy with 123, Sykesville/Eldersburg with 67, Hampstead and Taneytown with 12 each, Finksburg and Manchester with 11 each, and New Windsor with eight. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.