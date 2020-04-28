Carroll County reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 7 new cases

Of the 170 Carroll countians confirmed to have the virus who are not at a long-term care facility, 82 are women, 88 are men, the county said Tuesday. Two are younger than 10 years old, three are in the 10-19 range; 30 are 20-29 years old; 19 are 30-39; 23 are 40-49; 56 are 50-59; 23 are 60-69; seven are 70-79; and seven are 80-89.