Carroll County reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 7 new cases

The Carroll County Health Department reported no new deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, on Tuesday and just seven new cases.
As of April 28, the county has reported 420 confirmed cases and 53 total deaths, 48 of which were in long-term care facilities. A total of 250 people from such facilities have been confirmed with the virus, up from 243 Monday. The department is not specifying whether any staff members of those facilities are included in those totals.
The county Tuesday reported no new hospitalizations of those who have tested positive, but Carroll Hospital spokesperson Selena Mowery said the hospital admitted some COVID-19 patients overnight.
“We admitted 12 patients overnight (mix of suspected Covid and not), with most arriving in a six-hour time span and needing critical care intervention,” Mowery said in an email. “This is not the biggest surge of COVID-19 patients we’ve seen.” She declined to share any other information.
No new community cases — that is, not residents or staffers of long-term care facilities — were reported Tuesday.
Carroll County considers 84 people to be recovered from the disease, up by 12 since Monday.
It’s still not known how many long-term care facilities have seen COVID-19 infections and deaths. But Maryland officials reversed course Monday, announcing that the state will begin releasing data on coronavirus infections and deaths at such facilities this week, The Baltimore Sun reported.
Because COVID-19 tends to be more dangerous for the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions, long-term care facilities are particularly vulnerable to localized outbreaks — although the virus can be deadly for people of any age.
Of the 170 Carroll countians confirmed to have the virus who are not at a long-term care facility, 82 are women, 88 are men, the county said Tuesday. Two are younger than 10 years old, three are in the 10-19 range; 30 are 20-29 years old; 19 are 30-39; 23 are 40-49; 56 are 50-59; 23 are 60-69; seven are 70-79; and seven are 80-89.
According to Health Department data, Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 178 across two ZIP codes, followed by Mount Airy with 116, Sykesville/Eldersburg with 59, Hampstead with 12, Finksburg with 11, and Taneytown and Manchester with 10. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.
Times reporter Jon Kelvey contributed to this article.
This story will be updated.