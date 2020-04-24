3 more COVID-19 deaths reported at long-term care facilities in Carroll County

The virus can be deadly for people of any age, though. Of the 153 people confirmed to have the virus who are not at a long-term care facility, as of Friday, one person is younger than 10 years old, two are in the 10-19 range; 27 are 20-29 years old; 16 are 30-39; 24 are 40-49; 53 are 50-59; 18 are 60-69; six are 70-79; and six are 80-89.