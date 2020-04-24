3 more COVID-19 deaths reported at long-term care facilities in Carroll County

Three more people connected to long-term care facilities in Carroll County have died of COVID-19, the county health department announced Friday.
As of April 24, 43 people have died at such facilities and 235 cases of the disease have been confirmed, according to Carroll County Health Department data, though the department will not specify whether any staff members of the facilities are included in that total.
Out of confidentiality concerns, the department is also not releasing data about which facilities have had cases and deaths. Maryland health officials have also declined to release the names of nursing homes across the state with confirmed coronavirus outbreaks.
Countywide, 388 people in Carroll have now tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the Health Department. That’s up by 10 since Thursday. Four members of the community — that is, not residents or staffers of long-term care facilities — have died.
On Thursday the county reported that the first county resident in their 90s had tested positive, but health planner Maggie Kunz clarified Friday that individual is a resident of a long-term care facility.
Because COVID-19 tends to be more dangerous for the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions, long-term care facilities are particularly vulnerable to localized outbreaks. Before the county stopped reporting figures for specific facilities April 21, 26 residents of Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy had died. The county will not say whether that number has since risen.
The virus can be deadly for people of any age, though. Of the 153 people confirmed to have the virus who are not at a long-term care facility, as of Friday, one person is younger than 10 years old, two are in the 10-19 range; 27 are 20-29 years old; 16 are 30-39; 24 are 40-49; 53 are 50-59; 18 are 60-69; six are 70-79; and six are 80-89.
Of those 153 people who have tested positive, 72 are women and 81 are men, according to the Health Department.
Carroll County considers 71 people to be recovered from the disease, up by nine since Thursday.
According to Health Department data, Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 167 across two ZIP codes, followed by Mount Airy with 115, Sykesville/Eldersburg with 54, Hampstead with 11, Taneytown and Finksburg with nine each, and Manchester with eight. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.