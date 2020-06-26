Single new COVID-19 case announced in Carroll County on Friday

The Carroll County Health Department reported just a single new case of COVID-19 on Friday, in a Sykesville nursing facility.
Birch Manor Healthcare Center has seen another resident contract the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing its resident case total to 64. Of those, 15 have died. Five staffers, four of whom live in Carroll, have also tested positive.
Friday was the third straight day that the county has not reported a death attributable to the coronavirus.
The county has now reported a total of 1,111 confirmed cases, 640 of which have been been in congregate living facilities, such as nursing homes and correctional facilities. Carroll has seen 125 deaths, 111 from those living facilities.
Congregate living facilities that house multiple residents, such as nursing homes and correctional facilities, are particularly vulnerable to localized outbreaks — especially those that house the elderly and those with preexisting health conditions.
Carroll’s positivity rate, or the rate in which tests of Carroll residents return positive, declined slightly, from 4.31% to 4.17%. That rate, which is reported as a seven-day rolling average based on data from the Maryland Department of Health, had jumped higher each day since June 22, when the county announced a 1.40% positivity rate.
Maryland’s average positivity rate over the past seven days is 4.92%, according to state officials.
Despite a recent decline in new cases, county Health Officer Ed Singer has cautioned that a spike could be possible in the coming weeks, and it’s still important for locals to observe social distancing guidelines.
The health department considers 310 people to be recovered from the disease, the same level seen June 19. The number of total hospitalizations for the disease of community members remained at 76 for the fourth straight day.
Latest Coronavirus
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call that hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.