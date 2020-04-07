Carroll County’s first ‘community’ coronavirus death reported, along with 3 more at Mount Airy nursing home

Total positive cases in Carroll County now stand at 162, according to the health department data, 54 of which are people in the “community," that is, not residents or staff of Pleasant View or Carroll Lutheran Village. Of those, 35 are women and 19 are men, while 13 are between the ages of 20 and 29; six are between ages 30 and 39; 11 between ages 40 and 49; 16 between ages 50 and 59; six between ages 60 and 69; and one person each between the ages of 70 and 79, and 80 and 89.