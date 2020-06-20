‘We surely can use it’: With fundraisers canceled, Carroll County fire companies to receive relief funds

Carroll County fire companies, faced with budget holes thanks to the cancellation of fundraising events such as carnivals, are scheduled to receive funding in July through the federal coronavirus relief bill.
Under the coronavirus rescue package, Carroll County received $29.3 million, according to county government. From that, $934,000 to be separated among the county’s 14 fire companies, according to Roberta Windham, county administrator.
In April, Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association (CCVESA) received a list from each fire company of events canceled during the coronavirus pandemic and an estimate of the lost revenue associated with each event, Windham said in an email.
The pandemic has placed financial restraints on each company, due to the loss of events including, for many, their annual summer carnival.
Bruce Fleming, CCVESA president, said he wasn’t able to release the amount each company requested, but said the companies submitted additional loss that exceed the amount of funds available.
“CCVESA has not received the funds of the [CARES] Act as we are nearing the end of the Budget year and want to receive and distribute the money in the same budget cycle, 2020-2021 starting July 1st,” Fleming said in an email, referring to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Even though the fire companies receive money from the county, that doesn’t cover all of their expenses, which is why fundraising is so necessary.
“We receive money from the county for our operating expenses,” said Dan Plunkert, president of the Westminster Fire Department. “They do not cover any expenses for capital projects such as our building and equipment. So, we rely on our fundraising efforts to supplement the cost of our capital projects.”
According to Charlie Simpson, spokesperson for the Pleasant Valley Community Fire Company, costs for things like a fire engine can cost $700,000, and an ambulance can cost up to $250,000. Even though these aren’t annual costs, they have to plan and and schedule for these expenses.
The Lineboro and Harney fire companies could not be reached for comment.
Mount Airy
The Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company had to cancel about six events and lost all revenue from the building and grounds rental for March through June, according to Doug Alexander, the company’s public information officer. Its lost revenue is estimated at about $160,000.
Taneytown
The Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company had to cancel about 12 projects, losing them about $70,000, according to the company’s treasurer, Jim Parker.
Pleasant Valley
The Pleasant Valley Community Fire Company has had to cancel a variety of events, including multiple bingo events and its annual bike ride.
According to Simpson, they’ve lost about $100,000.
“We’re hoping some of the returns from the CARES [Act] will offset some of the losses that we’re gonna receive from the lack of fundraising,” he said.
Westminster
The Westminster Fire Department has had to cancel dozens of events, according to Plunkert. He said he could not give a figure on how much the department has lost due to their loss of funding.
Sykesville
The Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department had to cancel a multitude of hall events, according to the department’s president, Kevin Shiloh. Some of the canceled events included weekly bingo and their raffle, along with rentals at the fire department.
Shiloh wasn’t able to give an approximate loss of revenue for the canceled events, but said their carnival last year raised about $80,000.
Manchester
The Manchester Volunteer Fire Company has had to cancel about 21 events, along with hall rentals, according to Elwin Wagner, president of the company.
The company has lost about $100,000, he said.
Even though the company is unsure of how much they will get, Wagner said any bit will help offset their losses.
Reese
The Reese and Community Fire Company is still planning to hold its carnival in September, but still had to cancel about five events, including its weekly bingo since March 12, which brought in about $2,500 a week, according to Kati Townsley, public information officer for the company.
The company has lost somewhere between $80,000 and $100,000 from canceled events, according to Townsley.
Union Bridge
The Union Bridge Fire Company had to cancel eight to 10 events, along with the rental of their fire halls, according to Union Bridge Mayor Perry Jones, a member of the company.
According to Jones, the estimated loss of funds for the company range between $60,000 and $70,000.
“It’d be a huge help; I mean, we’re not going to be 100%, but it’ll make a huge difference in our funding for this year,” he said. “It’s going to help us tremendously because we’re not able to have the carnival and have our fundraiser, so it’s going to be a huge help to us and help cover that gap in our funding this year.”
New Windsor
The New Windsor Fire Department had to cancel about two months’ worth of bingo events, its carnival and its 25 Week Club fundraiser, along with multiple cancellations for social hall rentals, according to New Windsor Councilman Ed Palsgrove, a member of the company.
The company’s loss totals about $70,000, he said.
Winfield
The Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department has had to cancel more than 19 events during the pandemic, along with a variety of hall rentals, according to Robert Farver, spokesman for the department.
Farver wasn’t able to provide an approximate number for the loss of funds for the cancelled events but said, “Any funds to help us out with all the missing fundraisers we had, we surely can use it.”
Gamber
The Gamber and Community Fire Company postponed its carnival, but decided to shorten it from eight nights to six nights.
The company did cancel its weekly bingo, accounting for its largest loss, according to Clay Myers, public information officer for the company.
Hampstead
Chuck Fusco, Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company spokesperson, said the company has lost over $96,000 in canceled events and rentals.
He said he couldn’t comment on how much relief funding they would receive or how they would use it.
Times reporter Mary Grace Keller contributed to this article.