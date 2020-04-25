Carroll County fire companies face ‘devastating’ outlook as COVID-19 threatens largest money maker: carnivals

With the number of infections and deaths resulting from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, continuing to rise, it remains far from certain that these carnivals will be able to be held as normal — or at all. Under orders from Gov. Larry Hogan, Marylanders must stay at home when not retrieving food or doing other essential functions, businesses have closed their doors, and events have been canceled, all in the hopes of limiting the spread of the virus.