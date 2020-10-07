As Carroll County hunger walk goes virtual, organizations it supports in greater need due to COVID-19

Like many events this year, the annual Carroll County CROP Hunger Walk has moved to a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with participants walking 3 miles on their own routes instead of as one larger group to and from Grace Lutheran Church in Westminster.
The move comes as the organizations supported by the walk have said they have greater demand or needs amid the pandemic, which has left over 100,000 more Marylanders unemployed than there were in March.
Of the funds raised, 75% goes to the nondenominational Church World Service to support low-income people globally, while the other 25% goes to three local organizations: Access Carroll, Carroll County Food Sunday and The Shepherd’s Staff.
The event, scheduled for Sunday, has raised about $2,500 so far this year, about half of last year’s haul, said Jan Mickey, the walk’s director. Participation has been down in the past couple of years, she said, with just 31 walkers last year compared to as many as 100 in the past.
“[It’s important to donate] to feed the world,” Mickey said. “It’s giving back to the community.”
“The worst part about the pandemic issue is that we can’t socialize,” Mickey said, encouraging people to donate and walk individually or with a safe, small group.
For the organizations benefiting from the fundraiser, it’s especially important now, in light of COVID-19, their representatives say.
Carroll County Food Sunday, which provides food to community members in need, has received less in donations this year after it closed for nearly two months at the beginning of the pandemic, Executive Director Ed Leister said. It had to cancel a fundraiser scheduled for next week that had previously brought in $18,000 in one night, he said.
The organization, which has locations in Westminster, Taneytown and Eldersburg, includes the CROP walk donation in its budget every year.
Despite it being what he thinks is a time where there is “more need than ever” for food, fewer people are showing up for food. Many older people simply aren’t coming to get food in person because of the virus.
“They’re just scared to death of COVID,” Leister said.
However, numbers of people showing up have slowly ticked up in each of the the past four weeks, and Leister anticipates higher than normal numbers by Thanksgiving. In the colder weather, fewer churches are providing food pantries, so he thinks some of those who used the pantries could return to Carroll County Food Sunday.
The Shepherd’s Staff, a Westminster-based group providing financial, material and other assistance for those in crisis, has seen a “consistent flow of requests” for financial assistance during the pandemic, according to Heather Morris, marketing manager. The organization expects this need will grow “dramatically” as evictions become more prevalent and more people have difficulties paying their rent and utilities as the pandemic drags on, she said.
Although the group does not normally provide food, it does have a small supply and has seen a spike in requests for food, Morris said. The organization has focused on distributing personal care items like toilet paper, which has been in lower supply for the organization than usual.
Access Carroll, which provides health care for low-income residents, has been busier in providing care and other special accommodations during the pandemic, said Tammy Black, the organization’s executive director. The organization has been a “long-standing” recipient of CROP walk funds, which it uses to help provide health care.
From mid-April to Aug. 1, it collaborated with the county government and health department to provide 24/7 medical respite care for homeless people, who are “at risk for contracting the coronavirus due to risky sleeping arrangements and lack of appropriate housing,” she said.
The group has also provided on-site health care during the pandemic “with special attention to social distancing and sanitization, telehealth, and video healthcare,” she said.
Church World Service, which will receive most of the walk’s raised funds, has seen increased need in both local and worldwide hunger agencies stemming from unemployment, said Mary Catherine Hinds, senior director of fundraising strategy for the organization.
As donations from congregations have dipped due to church closings, the spring CROP Hunger Walks have also earned $700,000 less than before, she said. Expenses have also had to increase due to the need for personal protective equipment and technology for remote education, she said.
“We are hearing mixed reports from the [walks] happening now. Some are up, some holding steady and others struggling,” Hinds said. “A lot depends on how dedicated the volunteers and walkers are and how well they move to online fundraising.”
Supply chain and unemployment issues have caused “a global food crisis” that has left some countries on “the brink of famine,” she said.
As an example she pointed to Cambodia, a country in which many people were already living in unstable conditions and were traveling to Thailand for work. Due to the pandemic, many people couldn’t travel to work anymore.
“This meant no income coming back to the family all while now having additional people in the home needing food and resources,” Hinds said, a situation similar to many countries where the organization works.
Due to the pandemic-induced issues, the organization now provides grants in addition to other previously-established programs in Cambodia, she said.
Anyone seeking more information on the CROP walk can visit https://www.crophungerwalk.org/westminstermd.