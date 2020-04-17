Two more deaths from COVID-19 reported in Carroll County

Of the 116 people who were confirmed with the virus not at a long-term care facility, 57 are women and 59 are men. Two are between the ages of 10 and 19; 21 are between ages 20 and 29; 10 are between ages 30 and 39; 17 between ages 40 and 49; 42 between ages 50 and 59; 14 between ages 60 and 69; six between ages 70 and 79; and four between ages 80 and 89.