Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair to be held in person, but not open to public, during COVID-19 pandemic

According to Weishaar, exhibitors and their families will be welcome to the event, but private security will be in place to ensure members of the public do not enter. There will be no entertainment and no parade, and food will be provided to exhibitors outdoors. Livestock shows will occur, but be limited to one species per day to limit the amount of people in the Carroll County Agriculture Center. Not all indoor exhibits will be able to occur, a change from the norm that Weishaar said will be communicated to exhibitors.