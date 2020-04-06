Four more Pleasant View Nursing Home residents succumb to coronavirus, seven new community cases in Carroll County

Four more residents of the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy have died from complications of the coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, the Carroll County Health Department announced Monday.
The deceased are two women in their 60s, a woman in her 70s, and a woman in her 80s. All resident test results have been reported for Pleasant View Nursing Home and 79 of the 95 residents tested positive. Fourteen have now died.
Four additional Pleasant View staff had tested positive as of Monday, bringing the total to 31. Not all staff of Pleasant View reside in Carroll County and are not included in the total number of cases for Carroll.
Outside of nursing home facilities, seven more Carroll County residents tested positive, the Health Department announced Monday. They were two women in their 20s, a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 50s, two men in their 50s and one woman in her 60s.
In total, Carroll has seen 148 residents test positive, and 12 have been released from isolation after being deemed recovered.
The Carroll County Health Department reported no additional COVID-19 cases from the residents or staff at Carroll Lutheran Village. The retirement community in Westminster has so far seen 12 positive tests among residents and two among staffers. One woman, a resident in her 90s, has died, the Health Department said Saturday.
“The Carroll County Health Department will continue to work with the county’s long-term care facilities to increase their preparedness and response capacities for COVID-19, including the adoption of a series of enhanced protective measures as by defined Gov. Hogan’s executive order and directed by Maryland Department of Health Secretary Robert R. Neall,” the Health Department said in a news release.
Anyone feeling ill should contact their health care professional. Carroll County Health Department is operating a COVID-19 hotline, available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, at 410-876-4848. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. Those with emergencies should continue to call 911.
Latest Coronavirus
Updates on the number of Maryland cases and other important information can be found on the health department’s COVID-19 webpage at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19/.