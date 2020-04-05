Tenth resident of Pleasant View Nursing Home dies of coronavirus

The Carroll County Health Department also announced five additional COVID-19 cases in residents at Carroll Lutheran Village, a retirement community in Westminster. Two women in their 70s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s, and a woman in her 90s bring to 12 the number of positive tests among CLV residents, as well as two staffers. The Health Department had announced on Saturday the first fatality of a Carroll Lutheran resident, a woman in her 90s.