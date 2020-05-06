Fewer Carroll County coronavirus deaths as Health Department reclassifies four fatalities

Because of a reclassification of four fatalities, the number of Carroll countians who have died from the coronavirus declined on Wednesday.
The Carroll County Health Department announced Wednesday that four fatalities, including one community and three facility fatalities, were reclassified as not being attributable to COVID-19. These individuals will still be counted as positive cases, but not COVID-19 related fatalities.
Carroll County has now seen 516 coronavirus cases, a one-day increase of six, and 65 deaths, according to health department data. Three new positive tests bring the total to 289 cases among residents of long-term care facilities or staff members of those facilities who live in Carroll. There have been 60 facility deaths.
There were also three new community cases — Carroll countians who are not residents or staff members at long-term care facilities — bringing the number of community cases up to 227 with five deaths.
But 13 more people released from isolation, meaning that 107 residents are no longer considered sick (at least 72 hours have passed since recovery and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first occurred). There have been 31 hospitalizations of community members.
The health department lists all facilities with active outbreaks and there are currently eight such facilities. Sun Valley Assisted Living in Westminster, which had seen 16 resident cases and fourth deaths, is no longer considered a facility with an active outbreak, meaning at least 14 days have passed since the last outbreak.
Brinton Woods Health and Rehab Center at Winfield has seen its first case. The other active facilities are:
- Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy has seen 84 resident cases with 27 deaths and 42 staff cases (17 of whom live in Carroll, with one death).
- Westminster Healthcare Center has seen 62 resident cases with nine deaths and nine staff cases (three Carroll residents).
- Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster has seen 39 resident cases with nine deaths and 12 staff cases (10 Carroll residents).
- Fairhaven in Sykesville has seen 36 resident cases with eight deaths and eight staff cases (one Carroll resident).
- Birch Manor Healthcare Center in Sykesville has seen eight resident cases with two deaths.
- Lorien Mount Airy has seen one resident case and five staff cases (two Carroll residents).
- Springfield Hospital Center in Sykesville has seen five staff cases (two Carroll residents)
Carroll’s 227 community cases include five cases are younger than 10 years old; 10 are in the 10-19 range; 38 are 20-29 years old; 28 are 30-39; 28 are 40-49; 76 are 50-59; 29 are 60-69; five are 70-79; and eight are 80-89.
Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 214 across two ZIP codes. Mount Airy has 128, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 93, Hampstead with 18, Taneytown with 17, Manchester with 14, Finksburg with 11 and New Windsor with eight. There have been 13 cases in other Carroll ZIP codes. (Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer to protect confidentiality.)
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.