Carroll County sees 1 coronavirus death in 3 days; Pleasant View no longer active outbreak site

The health department on Monday reported one coronavirus death over the past three days and noted that Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy, the facility with the most cases and fatalities in Carroll County, is no longer the site of an active outbreak.
Carroll has seen 580 cases, an increase of 40 since Friday, and 69 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to Carroll County Health department data,
Of those, 313 cases and 64 fatalities have been residents or staff members of long-term care facilities. The most recent death was a resident at Fairhaven, an elder care facility in Sykesville.
Pleasant View, the first facility in Carroll to see a COVID-19 outbreak, has had 84 resident cases with 27 deaths and 42 staff cases with one death. But as of Monday afternoon, Pleasant View is no longer listed as the site of an active outbreak, meaning at least 14 days have passed since the onset of a case. There are seven facilities in Carroll with an active outbreak.
- Westminster Healthcare Center has seen 64 resident cases with 10 deaths and 12 staff cases (four Carroll residents).
- Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster has seen 42 resident cases with nine deaths and 13 staff cases (12 Carroll residents).
- Fairhaven in Sykesville has seen 38 resident cases with 11 deaths and eight staff cases (one Carroll resident).
- Birch Manor Healthcare Center in Sykesville has seen 20 resident cases with two deaths.
- Lorien Mount Airy has seen three resident cases and six staff cases (three Carroll residents).
- Springfield Hospital Center in Sykesville has seen eight staff cases (two Carroll residents)
- Brinton Woods Health and Rehab Center at Winfield has seen one resident case and two staff cases (no Carroll residents).
- Facilities without active outbreaks have seen 123 cases and 32 deaths.
-
-
The health department reported 23 more community cases, that is, cases involving people who aren’t residents or staff members of long-term care facilities, since Friday.
One person was released from isolation, bringing to 124 the number of Carroll residents who tested positive but are no longer considered sick (at least 72 hours have passed since recovery and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first occurred). There have been 41 hospitalizations of community members.
Of Carroll’s 267 community cases, six are younger than 10 years old; 12 are in the 10-19 range; 41 are 20-29 years old; 43 are 30-39; 34 are 40-49; 83 are 50-59; 31 are 60-69; nine are 70-79; and eight are 80-89.
Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 244 across two ZIP codes, with 17 new cases in the past three days. Mount Airy has 132, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 110, Hampstead with 22, Taneytown with 20, Manchester with 15, Finksburg with 12 and New Windsor with nine. There have been 16 cases in other Carroll ZIP codes. (Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer to protect confidentiality.)
Latest Coronavirus
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.