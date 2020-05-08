Three more Carroll County elder care residents succumb to coronavirus

Three more residents at elder care facilities in Carroll County, have died of the novel coronavirus, according to the health department.
Two of the deceased lived at Fairhaven, in Sykesville, and one lived at Westminster Healthcare Center, in Westminster. Both of those facilities have seen 10 coronavirus deaths.
Data released Friday afternoon by the Carroll County Health Department shows 540 total COVID-19 cases in Carroll County, a one-day increase of 14, with 68 deaths.
There have been 294 facility cases with 63 deaths. The health department lists all facilities with active outbreaks, excluding those at which at least 14 days have passed since the last outbreak. There are eight facilities in Carroll with an active outbreak.
- Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy has seen 84 resident cases with 27 deaths and 42 staff cases (17 of whom live in Carroll, with one death).
- Westminster Healthcare Center has seen 63 resident cases with 10 deaths and nine staff cases (three Carroll residents).
- Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster has seen 39 resident cases with nine deaths and 12 staff cases (11 Carroll residents).
- Fairhaven in Sykesville has seen 38 resident cases with 10 deaths and eight staff cases (one Carroll resident).
- Birch Manor Healthcare Center in Sykesville has seen eight resident cases with two deaths.
- Lorien Mount Airy has seen two resident cases and six staff cases (three Carroll residents).
- Springfield Hospital Center in Sykesville has seen five staff cases (two Carroll residents)
- Brinton Woods Health and Rehab Center at Winfield has seen one resident case and two staff cases (no Carroll residents).
- Twenty-one cases and four deaths were reported at facilities that no longer have active outbreaks
-
The health department reported 12 more community cases, that is, cases involving people who aren’t residents or staff members of long-term care facilities.
Eight more people were released from isolation, meaning that 123 Carroll residents who test positive are no longer considered sick (at least 72 hours have passed since recovery and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first occurred). There have been 34 hospitalizations of community members.
Of Carroll’s 246 community cases, six are younger than 10 years old; 12 are in the 10-19 range; 37 are 20-29 years old; 35 are 30-39; 32 are 40-49; 80 are 50-59; 30 are 60-69; six are 70-79; and eight are 80-89.
Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 227 across two ZIP codes. Mount Airy has 130, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 97, Hampstead with 19, Taneytown with 18, Manchester with 15, Finksburg with 12 and New Windsor with eight. There have been 14 cases in other Carroll ZIP codes. (Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer to protect confidentiality.)
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.